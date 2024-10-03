Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2820
One of my favourites
I have a huge bush in the garden called confetti bush, in a round shape. I have a pale pink one and a white one.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9572
photos
283
followers
157
following
772% complete
View this month »
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
Latest from all albums
2820
2818
1103
2827
2821
2819
2822
2820
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
confetti-bush
,
confetti-bush-coleonema-species
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
isn't it gorgeous!
October 3rd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
So beautiful! I can see why it’s a favourite.
October 3rd, 2024
leggzy
It's beautiful
October 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
A new flower to me but it is so pretty
October 3rd, 2024
Tia
ace
Such pretty little flowers and great DOF
October 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close