Previous
Photo 2819
Little Daisies
blooming in my garden. I bought them last year and they were very small, but have certainly spread out now.
Due to our windy weather, it is difficult to get decent shots of flowers, I did not want to cut them and bring them inside though.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9568
photos
283
followers
157
following
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
Tags
i-think-aster-koraiensis
leggzy
I have the same problem at the moment with the wind! They are pretty little flowers
October 2nd, 2024
