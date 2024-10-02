Previous
Little Daisies by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2819

Little Daisies

blooming in my garden. I bought them last year and they were very small, but have certainly spread out now.

Due to our windy weather, it is difficult to get decent shots of flowers, I did not want to cut them and bring them inside though.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Diana

leggzy
I have the same problem at the moment with the wind! They are pretty little flowers
October 2nd, 2024  
