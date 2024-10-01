Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2818
A new month and a new project
I'm starting with the lillies in my garden. They love waterlogged areas and are doing exceptionally well this year.
As I started taking photos early in the morning, our sprinler system went on hence the water going in all directions.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9565
photos
284
followers
157
following
772% complete
View this month »
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
Latest from all albums
2816
1101
2825
2819
2817
1102
2820
2818
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arum-lily
Desi
What a fabulous shot. I do love arum lilies
October 1st, 2024
Tia
ace
The sprinkler makes a lovely background
October 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up. Hope you didn't get wet with the sprinklers.
October 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Very pretty shot
October 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close