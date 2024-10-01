Previous
A new month and a new project by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2818

A new month and a new project

I'm starting with the lillies in my garden. They love waterlogged areas and are doing exceptionally well this year.

As I started taking photos early in the morning, our sprinler system went on hence the water going in all directions.
1st October 2024

Diana

Desi
What a fabulous shot. I do love arum lilies
October 1st, 2024  
Tia ace
The sprinkler makes a lovely background
October 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful close up. Hope you didn't get wet with the sprinklers.
October 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Very pretty shot
October 1st, 2024  
