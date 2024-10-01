Previous
Back to Intaka this month by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2820

Back to Intaka this month

I have been a few times in the meantime, and as you will notice, there are always the same birds around.

That makes culling very difficult as I always take too many shots.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tia ace
Love the halo of light around them
October 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
I love their red eyes.
October 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise