Previous
Photo 2825
Some more grazing cattle
right across the road from our estate.
Winshaw have huge grazing pastures on both sides of a four lane road.
When the road was widened two years ago, they built passages underneath so that the cattle could be moved to a different pasture.
The mountain range behind the Helderberg is the Hottentots Holland range with out weather station far right.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
winshaw
winghong_ho
A very lovely view, great capture.
September 30th, 2024
Wylie
ace
such a fabulous background for this rural scene.
September 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely scenic view with the mountains as a backdrop !
September 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
What a lovely place to live
September 30th, 2024
