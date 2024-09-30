Previous
Some more grazing cattle by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2825

Some more grazing cattle

right across the road from our estate.

Winshaw have huge grazing pastures on both sides of a four lane road.

When the road was widened two years ago, they built passages underneath so that the cattle could be moved to a different pasture.

The mountain range behind the Helderberg is the Hottentots Holland range with out weather station far right.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
A very lovely view, great capture.
September 30th, 2024  
Wylie ace
such a fabulous background for this rural scene.
September 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scenic view with the mountains as a backdrop !
September 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
What a lovely place to live
September 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise