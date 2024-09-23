A grey day

for our lunch outing with my sister at Winshaw. An old farm since the late 1600's.



It used to be a wine farm, but the new generation is farming free range beef,chicken and eggs.

Their products are very popular and sold in speciality stores and on the farm.



It is about 5 minutes down the road from our estate and great to see all the cows and chickens grazing in green pastures.