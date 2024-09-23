Sign up
Previous
Photo 2818
A grey day
for our lunch outing with my sister at Winshaw. An old farm since the late 1600's.
It used to be a wine farm, but the new generation is farming free range beef,chicken and eggs.
Their products are very popular and sold in speciality stores and on the farm.
It is about 5 minutes down the road from our estate and great to see all the cows and chickens grazing in green pastures.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
winshaw-usana
Linda Godwin
With the barren trees the grey clouds add to the look of the entrance. I like that smooth dirt drive.
September 23rd, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
It’s good that they have found a way to evolve and keep producing. It looks friendly.
September 23rd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
September 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful leading line and symmetry
September 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Still pretty and inviting looking.
September 23rd, 2024
