Moulting
I spotted him on the wild dagga growing on our estate, it must have been good as a bit of his tongue is still showing.
Not sure if he is already turning back to his normal plumage, or if he is a latecomer.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful shot!
September 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 29th, 2024
narayani
ace
I love seeing these birds
September 29th, 2024
