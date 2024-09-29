Previous
Moulting by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1100

Moulting

I spotted him on the wild dagga growing on our estate, it must have been good as a bit of his tongue is still showing.

Not sure if he is already turning back to his normal plumage, or if he is a latecomer.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
301% complete

Kathy A ace
Wonderful shot!
September 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 29th, 2024  
narayani ace
I love seeing these birds
September 29th, 2024  
