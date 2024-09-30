Sign up
Photo 2819
Photo 2819
All alone now
as the partner decided to go to another tree in the olive grove. I think my camera put him off.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9560
photos
284
followers
157
following
772% complete
2819
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2815
2823
2824
1100
2818
2816
2819
2817
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Tags
dikkop-
,
spotted-thickknee
Lesley
ace
Ah, I think they might have had words. Super capture
September 30th, 2024
leggzy
He is looking a little lost.
September 30th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh I love these birds
September 30th, 2024
Tia
ace
Super capture
September 30th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture. I love the pink flowers all around too.
September 30th, 2024
