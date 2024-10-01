Sign up
Photo 2826
Canola fields
will be filling this calendar for the month. Those who get tired of all the yellow, please no need to comment, just move on.
Last year I could not travel there due to prostesting and roadblocks and the area was very unsafe which annoyed me no end.
Early September I decided to go as the area seemed stable. It is about a one and half hour drive on the National road.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
4
2
overberg-canola-fields
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely landscape, Diana, such beautiful layers.
October 1st, 2024
narayani
ace
They are such an amazing colour. We have them a few hours south of here too.
October 1st, 2024
Wylie
ace
Lovely view of yellow
October 1st, 2024
John
ace
Loves these layers of colors! Such a good composition!
October 1st, 2024
