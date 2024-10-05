Previous
The odd one out by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1106

The odd one out

as this weaver does not socialize with the others at all.

He is building a few nests in an acacia tree on the other side of our property.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
aikiuser (jenn) ace
So fortunate to have these gorgeous birds--terrific capture!
October 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Let’s hope that he finds a mate to appreciate his hard work.
October 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 5th, 2024  
