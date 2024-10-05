Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1106
The odd one out
as this weaver does not socialize with the others at all.
He is building a few nests in an acacia tree on the other side of our property.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9581
photos
283
followers
157
following
303% complete
View this month »
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
Latest from all albums
2828
2829
1105
2821
2823
1106
2824
2822
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
masked-weaver
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
So fortunate to have these gorgeous birds--terrific capture!
October 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Let’s hope that he finds a mate to appreciate his hard work.
October 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close