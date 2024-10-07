Previous
A new Cape Daisy variety by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2824

A new Cape Daisy variety

which I bought last year and it doing very well in the garden. I like the center which is so different.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise