Official Top 20 Chart - Week 739

1) Beautiful Places by Peter Dulis
2) Beaver Island's Amazing Night Sky by Taffy
3) Cape Sugarbird Aurora Borealis by Diana
4) Incoming!!! by PhotoCrazy
5) Monarch in Flight by KV
6) Sun peeking through the fog. by Kerry McCarthy
7) Sunset Tonight by *lynn
8) A sky full of colours by Richard Brown
9) Aurora at the Lighthouse by Jane Pittenger
10) Got the Comet/Meteor Tonight After Sunset! by Rick
11) Comet C-2023 A3 by aikiuser (jenn)
12) Oh what a night by Faye Turner
13) sumac leaves by amyK
14) Tricolor leaves by haskar
15) Paris in Fall by KWind
16) A White One by Carole Sandford
17) Spring by Wylie
18) 2024-10-13 kronburg by Mona
19) An Oval of Fall Colors by Ann H. LeFevre
20) Fall Colours by Islandgirl
