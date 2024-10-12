Sign up
Previous
Photo 2390
Beautiful Places
Sometimes when you lose your way in the fog, you end up in a beautiful place!
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
6
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
Photo Details
Tags
fog
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
coboconk
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh wow.
October 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
As long as you do not step in the water by mistake !! A lovely view - fav
October 12th, 2024
Michelle
Amazing capture
October 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
October 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful and serene.
October 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning!
October 12th, 2024
