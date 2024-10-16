Sign up
Photo 2394
Balsam Lake Sunset
It is a golden time of year. The sunsets seemed to expand and melt into the horizon ...
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Tags
sunset
lake
ontario
balsam
Rick
Beautiful capture.
October 17th, 2024
Susan Klassen
Beautiful picturesque sunset capture!
October 17th, 2024
