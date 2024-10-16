Previous
Balsam Lake Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2394

Balsam Lake Sunset

It is a golden time of year. The sunsets seemed to expand and melt into the horizon ...
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
October 17th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful picturesque sunset capture!
October 17th, 2024  
