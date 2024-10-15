Sign up
Photo 2393
Burleigh Falls
I love Burleigh Falls. It's not much of a waterfall - there are a few chutes and very low cascades, but in fall its pretty
15th October 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2758
photos
323
followers
49
following
655% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
falls
,
burleigh
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture with the autumn color in the background.
October 16th, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
October 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the foamy-white water and the bright fall colors...neat capture
October 16th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Amazing water shot
October 16th, 2024
