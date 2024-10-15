Previous
Burleigh Falls by pdulis
Photo 2393

Burleigh Falls

I love Burleigh Falls. It's not much of a waterfall - there are a few chutes and very low cascades, but in fall its pretty
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture with the autumn color in the background.
October 16th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
October 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the foamy-white water and the bright fall colors...neat capture
October 16th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Amazing water shot
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise