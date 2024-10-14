Sign up
Previous
Photo 2392
Fall Colors
Fall has always been m :) favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2757
photos
323
followers
49
following
655% complete
View this month »
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th October 2024 7:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
lake
,
ontario
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Glorious Autumnal tones !
October 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful color… love the fog… awesome!
October 14th, 2024
Chrissie
ace
Beautiful capture
October 14th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Splendid
October 14th, 2024
365 Project
