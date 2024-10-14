Previous
Fall Colors by pdulis
Photo 2392

Fall Colors

Fall has always been m :) favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Glorious Autumnal tones !
October 14th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful color… love the fog… awesome!
October 14th, 2024  
Chrissie ace
Beautiful capture
October 14th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Splendid
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise