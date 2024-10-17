Sign up
Previous
Photo 2395
Raymore Bridge
When hurricane Hazel paused over the GTA on October 15, 1954 it dumped so much rain that the rivers all flooded their banks and swept away this bridge. Luckily it's been rebuild and stands today
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2760
photos
323
followers
48
following
656% complete
View this month »
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th October 2024 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
ontario
,
raymore
*lynn
ace
fantastic light and shadows
October 18th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Looks like a long one
October 18th, 2024
