Raymore Bridge by pdulis
Raymore Bridge

When hurricane Hazel paused over the GTA on October 15, 1954 it dumped so much rain that the rivers all flooded their banks and swept away this bridge. Luckily it's been rebuild and stands today
*lynn ace
fantastic light and shadows
October 18th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Looks like a long one
October 18th, 2024  
