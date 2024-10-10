Sign up
Previous
Photo 3150
Beaver Island's Amazing Night Sky
The norther lights were out again tonight -- feeling very very very fortunate! This was taken from my 'usual' spot (I love having a 'usual spot for nothern lights'!). Tonight's sky had loads of pastels.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4273
photos
335
followers
150
following
863% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th October 2024 9:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nightsky
,
northern_lights
,
beaver_island
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is amazing. I love that you have a 'usual' spot for such events too! Fabulous.
October 11th, 2024
Richard Brown
Looks amazing! it's good to see you had good conditions the same as us in the UK!
October 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wow! This is amazing to see… we’re so lucky to see it too. thank you for your incredible morning Wow…
The colours are so spectacular… truly awesomeness
October 11th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
This is amazing!
October 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Any tips on how to take these well welcomed! Take a look at mine today. Saw them for the first time ever last night in my highly light polluted town centre.
This is a stunner, I love it.
October 11th, 2024
