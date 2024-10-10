Previous
Beaver Island's Amazing Night Sky by taffy
Beaver Island's Amazing Night Sky

The norther lights were out again tonight -- feeling very very very fortunate! This was taken from my 'usual' spot (I love having a 'usual spot for nothern lights'!). Tonight's sky had loads of pastels.
Taffy

ace
@taffy
Issi Bannerman ace
This is amazing. I love that you have a 'usual' spot for such events too! Fabulous.
October 11th, 2024  
Richard Brown
Looks amazing! it's good to see you had good conditions the same as us in the UK!
October 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow! This is amazing to see… we’re so lucky to see it too. thank you for your incredible morning Wow…

The colours are so spectacular… truly awesomeness
October 11th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
This is amazing!
October 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Any tips on how to take these well welcomed! Take a look at mine today. Saw them for the first time ever last night in my highly light polluted town centre.
This is a stunner, I love it.
October 11th, 2024  
