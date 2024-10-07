Previous
Cloud vs the Northern Lights by taffy
Cloud vs the Northern Lights

This is another image from last night's rich display of the aurora borealis. As we were photographing, this gigantic cloud came in and started to cover the sky. We could see the northern lights peaking above, below and around it. The cloud had a lot of personality and caused winds to blow so hard I had to hold the tripod to keep it from blowing around. This was the most amazing night of northern lights I'd ever seen, including ones on a trip to Iceland several years ago. And they lasted til morning as a friend walking the beach at 6:30 a.m. saw them then.
Image/pano combines three individual images taken in landscape orientation.
