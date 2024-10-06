Previous
Northern Lights versus the Clouds by taffy
Photo 3148

Northern Lights versus the Clouds

It was cloudy, misty, very very windy, and cold, but the chances for seeing the aurora borealis was fairly high so my friend and I bundled up and went down to the beach. The sky did not disappoint! This was one of my favorites from the night.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
862% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise