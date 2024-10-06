Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3148
Northern Lights versus the Clouds
It was cloudy, misty, very very windy, and cold, but the chances for seeing the aurora borealis was fairly high so my friend and I bundled up and went down to the beach. The sky did not disappoint! This was one of my favorites from the night.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4271
photos
336
followers
151
following
862% complete
View this month »
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th October 2024 11:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
nightsky
,
northern_lights
,
aurora_borealis
,
beaver_island
,
bonnerslanding
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close