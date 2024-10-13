2024-10-13 kronburg

The Kronburg castle ruin built 1380 standing on the sheer cliff. It was left by Fieger Dynasty in 1766 and allowing it to fall into disrepair.

The Kronberg Church just celebrated its 300 years jubilee and is still a pilgrimage church on the route to Santiago di Compostela.

We just drove by, on the highway in the valley, but every time I see this picturesque setting it speaks to me. Especially with this gorgeous autumnal light.

With a one-day delay, we just started a road trip with a fortnight time limit. No route, no destination, no stress.

