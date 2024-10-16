2024-10-16 like ini a fairy tale: Soča River

The River Soča springs in the heart of the Slovenian Triglav National Park under the peaks of the Julian Alps. It has a distinct emerald green colour, and is considered to be one of the most beautiful rivers in Europe. We hiked today along the river and its cascades, waterfalls, narrow gorges, carved canyons and pools.

The color comes from small particles of bedrock suspended in the water aka the rock flour, which reflect more of green and blue when hit by the light.

Day 4/14 of our road trip with no plan, no destination, no stress.



