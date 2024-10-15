Sign up
Previous
Photo 3105
2024-10-15 blessed with water
The HoheTauern are blessed with water. Everywhere you can either see, hear or just sense its presence. This waterfall with a soft cascade and a bonus rainbow was my favorite.
Day 3/14 on our road trip with no route, no destination and no stress.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
3
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3275
photos
320
followers
47
following
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
15th October 2024 11:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
austria
,
mw-24
,
„grossglockner
,
hochalpenstrasse“
,
„nationalpark
,
hohe
,
tauern“
,
fensterbach
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely falls and rainbow.
October 15th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful, enjoy your holiday Mona!
October 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
October 15th, 2024
