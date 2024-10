2024-10-14 grossglockner high alpine road

Wonderful day and views on the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, and on little hikes next to it. The road climbs up to 2500 meters above sea level, and yes we packed the snow chains, but when we reached the highest pass after noon, we didn‘t need them. Glad to have them ready, but also glad every time we do not need them, because putting them on the wheels is a pain for me.

Day 2/14 on our road trip with no route, no destination and no stress.