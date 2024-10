2024-10-11 17-41-48 - DSC04077_MW-4

Autumn outing wit my Mum to the Johannes-Chappel. Many fallen Mostbirnen (a type of pear) lined the path. These pears, inedible when raw, are used for making pear schnapps or dried for spiced bread, etc., and they emitted a captivating fragrance. The day started with rain showers but ended very pleasantly.