Photo 3102
2024-10-12 autumnal abstract
Autumnal foliage through the wet-wet-wet cars windshield, while charging. Experimented, with being a bit off focus of the raindrops, and liked the abstract effect.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Tags
abstract
,
autumn
,
foliage
,
mw-24
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours and really nice abstract effect.
October 13th, 2024
