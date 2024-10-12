Previous
2024-10-12 autumnal abstract by mona65
Autumnal foliage through the wet-wet-wet cars windshield, while charging. Experimented, with being a bit off focus of the raindrops, and liked the abstract effect.
Mona

Susan Wakely ace
Great colours and really nice abstract effect.
October 13th, 2024  
