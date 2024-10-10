Sign up
Previous
Photo 3100
2024-10-10 barrier band rebell
Nothing stops a true kitesurfer from taking advantage of perfect weather and wind conditions.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3270
photos
320
followers
48
following
849% complete
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Taken
10th October 2024 3:12pm
Tags
kite
,
kite-surfer
,
mw-24
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks great conditions to get the breeze in the sail.
October 10th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Excellent capture!
October 10th, 2024
