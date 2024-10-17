Previous
2024-10-17 magical Karst world by mona65
2024-10-17 magical Karst world

We visited today the magical and very diverse Postojna cave. I do love exploring caves, and normally superlatives and size, do not make something better for me. But the Postojna cave captivate me with their stunning diversity and breathtaking beauty. The formations, the thousands of stalactites and stalagmites which are huge in size and diameter, the vast chambers and the unterground river (to name a few), create a magical underground landscape and offer something new at every turn. A sheer wonder, mKing me fall in love with it, again.
Day 5/14 of our road trip with no plan, no destination, no stress.
