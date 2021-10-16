Winner of the Animals (September 2021) Monthly Theme

Sending a huge Thank You to everyone who took a moment to vote for September's theme winner, of the "Animals" theme.
We're delighted to announce @stevejacob is the winner! Congrats!
This bucket-list-worthy shot by @stevejacob really spoke to the community!
From the crispness of the rutting stags to the glowing green grass in contrast to the boldness of the silhouette-like outlines, everything works perfectly to create a stunning shot of one of nature's annual milestones!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through October's "Zoom" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before October 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in November!
Thank you to the 365 organizers for putting my photo in the final six and thank you to all who voted it the winner.
I am truly humbled