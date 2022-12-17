« back to blog

Winner of the November 2022 Zoom Theme

 by bilbaroo on Dec 17th 2022

Thanks to everyone who reviewed the finalists and voted for a winner of November's "Zoom" theme. We're thrilled to announce @novab as the winner!

A familiar lens in the 365 community, Nova's creativity and attention to detail fills our feed with endless inspiration!

We love the way @novab used her camera's Zoom to capture the atmosphere and intimacy of a Remembrance Day service. Making the most of natural sunlight, along with careful composition and depth of field, they've cleverly achieved a bokeh effect on the buttons and medals of the military uniforms in the background. An amazing shot!

Don't forget to keep snapping this magical time of year for December's "Festive" theme.

We'd like to wish you all a Happy Holidays, and remember to upload and tag your entries by December 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in January!



