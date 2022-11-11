Sign up
124 / 365
Sentry duty
It was a beautiful day here to attend the Remembrance Day service and well attended too.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2407
photos
149
followers
72
following
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
Views
3
3
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
11th November 2022 12:19pm
Tags
remembrance
,
sentry
,
remembrance day
,
theme-zoom
