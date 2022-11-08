Previous
Ant in the sand by novab
Ant in the sand

This started out as a totally different idea, like a calming beach scene. Then my little ant friend came along and made an appearance.

Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
Nova

@novab
Nova
