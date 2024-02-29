Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
289 / 365
White hot
I am happy to now have February finished, as it is usually a gloomy month here in Canada with all the snow and cold temp. But I always look forward to practicing my b&w skills and am always glad when it's done.
Have a fabulous leap day!
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2576
photos
139
followers
65
following
79% complete
View this month »
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th February 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fire
,
ace
,
spade
,
clothes pin
,
for2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close