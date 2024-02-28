Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
288 / 365
Cribbage
I love the natural light coming from the window in this photo.
I hope you have a great day & thanks for stopping by.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2582
photos
139
followers
65
following
78% complete
View this month »
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th February 2024 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
snack
,
wine
,
game
,
crib
,
cribbage
,
for2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close