Previous
Captain by novab
287 / 365

Captain

Found this guy trying to keep warm outside his shack in Lunenburg, NS. I asked if it was okay to take his photo, but he did not have much to say.
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise