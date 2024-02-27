Sign up
Previous
287 / 365
Captain
Found this guy trying to keep warm outside his shack in Lunenburg, NS. I asked if it was okay to take his photo, but he did not have much to say.
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
0
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Views
2
365 - year 8/9
NIKON D7500
26th February 2024 1:01pm
Tags
b&w
,
sky
,
fence
,
clouds
,
statue
,
nova scotia
,
lunenburg
,
for2024
