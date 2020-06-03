Previous
Three years after Katrina by blueberry1222
Photo 1988

Three years after Katrina

I rented a car and toured the 9th Ward and only took a few pictures because it didnt feel right to be a disaster tourist.
https://www.history.com/news/hurricane-katrina-photos
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
