Photo 1988
Three years after Katrina
I rented a car and toured the 9th Ward and only took a few pictures because it didnt feel right to be a disaster tourist.
https://www.history.com/news/hurricane-katrina-photos
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
2968
photos
224
followers
207
following
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
339
638
1986
639
340
1987
1988
341
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
4th April 2008 3:17pm
Tags
louisiana
,
hurricane-katrina
