Splendid China by blueberry1222
Photo 2000

Splendid China

In Jan, 2009 we walked around an abandoned Chinese Theme Park once known as Splendid China: https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/splendid-china-orlando

To call the place weird doesn't even cut it.

We did have fun making some videos, though:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aF1ed-yGfBc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzBWa0ZIICc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLIaptFUeLo
15th June 2020

blueberry1222
