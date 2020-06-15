Sign up
Photo 2000
Splendid China
In Jan, 2009 we walked around an abandoned Chinese Theme Park once known as Splendid China:
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/splendid-china-orlando
To call the place weird doesn't even cut it.
We did have fun making some videos, though:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aF1ed-yGfBc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzBWa0ZIICc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLIaptFUeLo
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Taken
10th January 2009 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
florida
,
ruins
,
splendid-china
