My happy place by blueberry1222
Photo 2014

My happy place

Took us a few days to get all nice and clean and all trimmed up. Will stay like this for maybe 24 hours.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Krista Marson

Diana ace
It looks gorgeous, could be my happy place too.
June 29th, 2020  
