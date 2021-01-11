Sign up
Photo 2143
petunia
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
2
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
3176
photos
220
followers
237
following
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
macro
Walks @ 7
ace
Such a velvet quality to this and great detail.
January 11th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Love the details in the flower.
January 11th, 2021
