Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 427
Fly Like an Eagle
I apologize for yet another Eagle picture...it's pretty slim pickings around here this time of year so I saw him and said to myself... that'll work! :)
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
654
photos
42
followers
41
following
116% complete
View this month »
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
Latest from all albums
58
424
167
59
168
425
426
427
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Taken
13th March 2023 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bald eagle eagle bird raptor take-off nikon z9 nature wildlife
Mags
ace
Wow! Excellent capture! Far above anything I could manage.
March 14th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Stunning capture and I like the little branch on left bottom but I’d cloneout the one just to its right
March 14th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great action capture. This shot works very well with.
March 14th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
@jgpittenger
Yup, you're right! I try to remember the border patrol rule to make sure the edges don't have any weird stuff going on but I often miss something! :)
March 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close