Previous
Next
Fly Like an Eagle by bluemoon
Photo 427

Fly Like an Eagle

I apologize for yet another Eagle picture...it's pretty slim pickings around here this time of year so I saw him and said to myself... that'll work! :)
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! Excellent capture! Far above anything I could manage.
March 14th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Stunning capture and I like the little branch on left bottom but I’d cloneout the one just to its right
March 14th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great action capture. This shot works very well with.
March 14th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
@jgpittenger Yup, you're right! I try to remember the border patrol rule to make sure the edges don't have any weird stuff going on but I often miss something! :)
March 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise