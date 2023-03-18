Previous
Deer Portrait by bluemoon
Photo 432

Deer Portrait

...because I was sitting in my truck with a 500mm lens on and he was so close that this was all I could fit in the frame. It was so darn cold & windy today that I lacked motivation to get out and try for a better shot! Lazy me!
18th March 2023

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
118% complete

