Photo 432
Deer Portrait
...because I was sitting in my truck with a 500mm lens on and he was so close that this was all I could fit in the frame. It was so darn cold & windy today that I lacked motivation to get out and try for a better shot! Lazy me!
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
18th March 2023 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
nikon
,
wildlife
,
deer
