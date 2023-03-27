Sign up
Photo 450
Great Blue Heron
Just once I'd like a clear shot at a bird without all the branches & twigs in the way! On the bright side, more Herons are showing up every day!
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
heron
great blue heron
big woods lake
