Photo 458
Mama and Cubs
Cades Cove in Tennessee. Bears eveywhere.
Still on the road, I'll have a lot of catching up to do when I get home. :)
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
spring
,
tennessee
,
bear
,
black bear
