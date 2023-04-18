Previous
Mama and Cubs by bluemoon
Photo 458

Mama and Cubs

Cades Cove in Tennessee. Bears eveywhere.

Still on the road, I'll have a lot of catching up to do when I get home. :)
18th April 2023

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
@bluemoon
125% complete

Photo Details

