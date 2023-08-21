Sign up
Photo 590
Finally!
My first Osprey! I've had a couple fly over me lately as I was driving but never when I had the camera ready. This guy was flying over the river, same spot as the Eagles I saw last Friday. He didn't go fishing today, just flying by!
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
osprey
,
raptor
,
george wyth state park
