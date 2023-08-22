Sign up
Photo 593
Sundown on the Cedar
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
2
1
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
207
589
590
591
208
592
593
594
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd August 2023 7:53pm
sunset
landscape
cedar river
Dawn
Stunning sky
August 24th, 2023
Mark St Clair
This is breathtaking! Fav
August 24th, 2023
