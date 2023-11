Mother Nature is Harsh!

As much as I love Bald Eagles I was sad to see this one when I looked at it in Lightroom. At first I thought something was weird or deformed with his feet. On closer inspection I could see he had a rabbit in his claws. I was just driving along and saw him sitting in a field so I stopped and he immediately lifted off. Didn't know he had something until I imported the pictures. Mother Nature is harsh! :(