Previous
Photo 637
Chatterbox
He was chattering away, practically begging me to take his picture so I did!
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
chatter
