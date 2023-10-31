Previous
Heaven Let Your Light Shine Down by bluemoon
Heaven Let Your Light Shine Down

The Collective Soul song "Shine" just popped into my head when I looked at this. One of my favorite songs from way back!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_m0bI82Rz_k
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Bill Ososki ace
Gorgeous scene...love those sun rays too
November 1st, 2023  
