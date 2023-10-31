Sign up
Previous
Photo 635
Heaven Let Your Light Shine Down
The Collective Soul song "Shine" just popped into my head when I looked at this. One of my favorite songs from way back!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_m0bI82Rz_k
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
barn
,
landscape
,
rural
,
shed
,
iowa
,
sunbeams
,
rustic
,
crepuscular rays
Bill Ososki
ace
Gorgeous scene...love those sun rays too
November 1st, 2023
