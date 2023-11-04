Previous
Barred Owl by bluemoon
Barred Owl

I feel like I won the bird jackpot today. First off I spotted 3 Bald Eagles within 15 minutes of leaving home. Could have called it a day but I went on to George Wyth State Park and didn't see much but said oh well, I've got Eagles. Was heading out the park just as the light was fading. Looked to my left and there was a Barred Owl... only the 2nd one I've seen there ever. He was kind of hidden in a bunch of twigs. Tried to get a shot of him but he flew off AND THEN he landed on a branch with much less clutter right in front of me and he sat there until I left 15 or 20 minutes later. No matter what I did he was ok with me being there. Luckily very few people in the park today so no interruptions. I have enough pictures of him to post a picture a day for months (but I won't). :)
4th November 2023

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Bucktree
OMG. you need to go out and buy a lottery ticket right away and first thing in the morning call National Geographic Magazine. You struck gold with this awesome capture. Excellent focus point, background and composition.
November 5th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini
@dkellogg Thank you!! :) I was on cloud 9 all the way home. I never get birds to sit still for me like this one did. I felt like the Owl Whisperer!! :)
November 5th, 2023  
amyK
Spectacular shot; beautifully captured!
November 5th, 2023  
