Barred Owl

I feel like I won the bird jackpot today. First off I spotted 3 Bald Eagles within 15 minutes of leaving home. Could have called it a day but I went on to George Wyth State Park and didn't see much but said oh well, I've got Eagles. Was heading out the park just as the light was fading. Looked to my left and there was a Barred Owl... only the 2nd one I've seen there ever. He was kind of hidden in a bunch of twigs. Tried to get a shot of him but he flew off AND THEN he landed on a branch with much less clutter right in front of me and he sat there until I left 15 or 20 minutes later. No matter what I did he was ok with me being there. Luckily very few people in the park today so no interruptions. I have enough pictures of him to post a picture a day for months (but I won't). :)