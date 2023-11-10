Pileated Woodpecker

I FINALLY got to see not 1, but 2 Pileated Woodpeckers and I really had to work to get even one decent shot out of dozens. I had my truck windows open so at first I heard the loud jungle sounds and then a huge bird flew in front of me. I slammed on my brakes and jumped out. The light wasn't great, they were way back in the trees so there was always a twig or limb in the way or they would flip over to the backside of the tree. Not an award winner but that's ok, I got to see 2 Pileateds so I'll consider that a win!! :)